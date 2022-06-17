Analysts Set Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Target Price at $82.00

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.86.
Several analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 0.89.
In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $1,077,148.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $59,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,908 shares in the company, valued at $291,387.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,946 shares of company stock worth $6,926,182. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $837,000.
About Pacira BioSciences (Get Rating)
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
