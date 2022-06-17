Analysts Set Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Target Price at $82.00

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.19). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $1,077,148.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $59,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,908 shares in the company, valued at $291,387.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,946 shares of company stock worth $6,926,182. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $837,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

