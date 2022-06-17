JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives $25.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,837,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,619,001.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,976.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,255,024 shares of company stock valued at $26,631,199 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth $131,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JELD opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.17. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $29.89.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

