Brokerages Set Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target at $97.69

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $96.15.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

