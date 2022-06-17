Analysts Set LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) PT at $166.75

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.75.

TREE has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $240.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 10,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.67 per share, with a total value of $656,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $656,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 4,176.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.62. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $228.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.40. LendingTree had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. LendingTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

