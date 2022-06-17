Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Receives $675.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $675.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.53) to GBX 800 ($9.71) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investec cut Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.37) to GBX 730 ($8.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $16.55.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.