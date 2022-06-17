JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives $25.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,976.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $4,324,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,255,024 shares of company stock valued at $26,631,199. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $131,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.17. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

