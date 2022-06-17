M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives $196.15 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.15.

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $160.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.67%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

