LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives $166.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TREE shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on LendingTree from $240.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities downgraded LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get LendingTree alerts:

In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.67 per share, with a total value of $656,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $656,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in LendingTree by 52.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,731,000 after buying an additional 36,417 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 28,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in LendingTree by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the first quarter worth approximately $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.62. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $228.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average is $103.48.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that LendingTree will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree Company Profile (Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.