Analysts Set F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target at $235.77

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.77.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $219,132.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,649,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $27,920.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,671.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,419 shares of company stock worth $982,896. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in F5 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,998 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $79,719,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in F5 by 87.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 216,445 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after buying an additional 101,021 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in F5 by 39.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in F5 in the third quarter valued at $28,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $149.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.18. F5 has a 1-year low of $147.47 and a 1-year high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that F5 will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

