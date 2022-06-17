Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives C$48.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Parkland stock opened at C$35.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.92. The company has a market cap of C$5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$31.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.78.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.16 billion. On average, analysts expect that Parkland will post 3.3400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 15,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.69, for a total transaction of C$505,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$851,514.75. Also, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 13,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.46, for a total value of C$456,595.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$800,597.42. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,646 shares of company stock worth $1,953,995.

About Parkland (Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

