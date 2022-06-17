Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Receives C$50.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.33.

Several research firms have commented on OVV. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Capital One Financial upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of OVV opened at C$65.16 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$28.10 and a 1 year high of C$79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85.

Ovintiv ( TSE:OVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.21 by C($0.46). The company had revenue of C$2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 18.4350526 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.321 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

