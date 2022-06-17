Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$100.00 to C$115.00. Approximately 235,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,294,615 shares.The stock last traded at $56.09 and had previously closed at $59.88.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNQ. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 37,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.72.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.583 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

