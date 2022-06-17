Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Down 10.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.4% during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $11.50 to $4.35. The company traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.32. 179,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,753,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DNA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $11.50 target price on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.12.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.66.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $168.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.