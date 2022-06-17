Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 20th (NASDAQ:GDNRU)

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions’ (NASDAQ:GDNRU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, June 20th. Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on December 22nd. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of GDNRU opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07. Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDNRU. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at $6,054,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth about $5,550,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth about $4,541,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth about $4,235,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 4th quarter worth about $4,036,000.

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying and acquiring a business in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

