Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $56.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.65, but opened at $31.51. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Braze shares last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 5,877 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRZE. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.19.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braze Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

