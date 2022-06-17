Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 21st

Shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 21st. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE FEDU opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64. Four Seasons Education has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEDU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) by 3.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides comprehensive educational services in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary educational service offerings are designed to cultivate students' interests and enhance their cognitive and logical thinking abilities. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

