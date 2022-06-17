Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $37.27, but opened at $38.52. Commercial Metals shares last traded at $36.56, with a volume of 27,563 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $908,897.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 38,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,106 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 222.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

