Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Shares Down 9.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.9% during trading on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $57.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Century Communities traded as low as $40.65 and last traded at $40.65. 2,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 435,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.14.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Century Communities by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,246,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,148,000 after acquiring an additional 169,936 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,132,000 after buying an additional 39,505 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,781,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,471,000 after buying an additional 104,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after buying an additional 72,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,116,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,792,000 after buying an additional 249,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.99.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.55. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.08%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

