Sagaliam Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on June 20th (NASDAQ:SAGAU)

Sagaliam Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SAGAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 20th. Sagaliam Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 21st. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Sagaliam Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGAU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Sagaliam Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,003,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $7,017,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

