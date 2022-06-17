Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $37.27, but opened at $38.52. Commercial Metals shares last traded at $36.56, with a volume of 27,563 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 13,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $631,019.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,203 shares in the company, valued at $24,168,631.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 38,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,106 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 222.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.