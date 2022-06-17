Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $56.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.65, but opened at $31.51. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Braze shares last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 5,877 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 77,924 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,912,019.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,996.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $187,382.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072 in the last ninety days. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Braze by 8.1% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Braze by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Braze by 50,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $48.19.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Braze Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

