Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$100.00 to C$115.00. Approximately 235,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,294,615 shares.The stock last traded at $56.09 and had previously closed at $59.88.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNQ. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.72.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

About Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

