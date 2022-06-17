NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Up 3.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.9% during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $17.00. The stock traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 34,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,542,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $258,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,674.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $75,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,330,828 shares in the company, valued at $349,172,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,197,690 shares of company stock valued at $77,924,360. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 209,487 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 16,836 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 2.12.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

