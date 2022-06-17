Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:LSPRU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 20th

Larkspur Health Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:LSPRU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, June 20th. Larkspur Health Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on December 21st. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Larkspur Health Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ LSPRU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03. Larkspur Health Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Larkspur Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Larkspur Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Larkspur Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Larkspur Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Larkspur Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $872,000.

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business in the biotechnology sector in the United States.

