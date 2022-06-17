Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Down 12.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) fell 12.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $28.00. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Roblox traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $25.27. 354,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 27,235,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RBLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.
In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 2.29.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Roblox Company Profile (NYSE:RBLX)
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
