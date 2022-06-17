Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Down 12.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) fell 12.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $28.00. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Roblox traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $25.27. 354,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 27,235,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RBLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 2.29.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

