eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Sets New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 20673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Specifically, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $53,360.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,010,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,494 shares of company stock valued at $6,160,039. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXPI shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.56 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World during the first quarter worth about $238,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in eXp World by 77.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 20,014 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World during the first quarter worth about $1,250,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in eXp World during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in eXp World by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

