eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 20673 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Specifically, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 161,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $2,439,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,037,130.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $744,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,704,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,807,173.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,494 shares of company stock valued at $6,160,039. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). eXp World had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. eXp World’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,092,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,988,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 785,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,461,000 after buying an additional 528,665 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in eXp World by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after buying an additional 507,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

