Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $89.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Guidewire Software traded as low as $70.83 and last traded at $71.25, with a volume of 2392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.77.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities raised Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu bought 1,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.81 per share, for a total transaction of $70,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,406.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average of $93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -38.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.