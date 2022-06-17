Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $89.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Guidewire Software traded as low as $70.83 and last traded at $71.25, with a volume of 2392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.77.
GWRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities raised Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.60.
In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu bought 1,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.81 per share, for a total transaction of $70,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,406.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average of $93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -38.79 and a beta of 1.31.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.
About Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)
Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
