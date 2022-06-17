Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $44.80 and last traded at $44.84, with a volume of 9038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.43.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.17.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

