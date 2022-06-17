BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $24.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. BJ’s Restaurants traded as low as $21.67 and last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 1013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

BJRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $128,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.11 million, a PE ratio of 735.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.94.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.07%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

