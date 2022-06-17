First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $42.00. The company traded as low as $37.55 and last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 2179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.62.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,160,400.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.65 per share, with a total value of $101,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,494,192.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $773,925. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 48,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2,607.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 107,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average is $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.86.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 13.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.