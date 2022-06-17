Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $27.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Brinker International traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 9738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EAT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.61.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $500,534.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,315,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,103 shares of company stock worth $1,015,625. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,322,000 after acquiring an additional 203,992 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.55. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.35.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

