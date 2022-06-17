Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $43.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cheesecake Factory traded as low as $27.27 and last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 4825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $793.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.10 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

