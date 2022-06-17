3M (NYSE:MMM) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $161.00 to $145.00. The company traded as low as $130.74 and last traded at $131.36, with a volume of 36659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.33.

MMM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after buying an additional 1,185,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after buying an additional 1,610,785 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after buying an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in 3M by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,365,162,000 after buying an additional 191,982 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

About 3M (NYSE:MMM)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

