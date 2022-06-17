Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.69. Microvast shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 57,923 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 188,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $944,655.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,124,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,643,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane Smith purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $625,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 550,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,420. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Microvast by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,702,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after buying an additional 487,043 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,572,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microvast by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after buying an additional 337,306 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Microvast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,591,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,320,000. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

