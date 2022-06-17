Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $38.25 and last traded at $39.56, with a volume of 3101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 29.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Methode Electronics Company Profile (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.