Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$20.00 to C$23.00. Approximately 1,212,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 9,821,683 shares.The stock last traded at $8.74 and had previously closed at $9.18.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 74.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 63,910 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 425.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 48,179 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 788,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 33,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 89.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 110,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,792,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 83,300 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $772.43 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 96.84% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

