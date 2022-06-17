Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Price Target to €90.00

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €97.00 ($101.04) to €90.00 ($93.75) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($116.67) to €110.00 ($114.58) in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($117.71) to €114.00 ($118.75) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($116.67) to €110.00 ($114.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.56. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $43.23.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.