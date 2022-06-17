HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners

HEXO (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$0.30 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of HEXO from C$0.67 to C$0.64 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$1.10 to C$0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of HEXO to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.84.

Shares of HEXO opened at C$0.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.72. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of C$0.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.96.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

