ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at CIBC

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AETUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$20.25 to C$25.25 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.32.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

AETUF opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.26.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.