Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Blackline Safety to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday.

BLKLF opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

