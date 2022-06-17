Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at UBS Group from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CVO. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Coveo Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$9.50 price target on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of TSE:CVO opened at C$5.82 on Wednesday. Coveo Solutions has a twelve month low of C$4.81 and a twelve month high of C$18.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of C$604.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.82.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

