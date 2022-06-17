CIBC Increases Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to C$15.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.90.

BIREF stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

