Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AUKNY opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. Auckland International Airport has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $29.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18.
