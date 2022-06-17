Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUKNY opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. Auckland International Airport has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $29.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18.

About Auckland International Airport

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

