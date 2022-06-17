Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) PT Raised to GBX 4,825

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,625 ($56.14) to GBX 4,825 ($58.56) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASHTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($57.90) to GBX 4,136 ($50.20) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($72.82) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($78.89) to GBX 6,100 ($74.04) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,342.20.

Shares of ASHTY opened at $177.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $175.57 and a twelve month high of $349.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.83 and a 200-day moving average of $263.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

