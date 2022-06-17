HNI (NYSE:HNI) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $33.53 and last traded at $33.58, with a volume of 1486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.87.

Specifically, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on HNI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.89.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. HNI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $572.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HNI by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HNI by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HNI by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,109,000 after buying an additional 70,545 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HNI by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HNI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About HNI (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

