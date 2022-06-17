Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Issued By SVB Leerink

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report issued on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.46) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.43). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($8.21) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.01. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BPMC. Citigroup lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.97. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.18.

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,847,166.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 326.3% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,921,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,690 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,979 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3,407.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,827,000 after purchasing an additional 923,577 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $86,351,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 67.2% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,684,000 after purchasing an additional 545,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

