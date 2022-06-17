Universal Technical Institute, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 13th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.20 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 31.96%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

UTI stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $260.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth $2,863,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 12.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 643,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 70,960 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

