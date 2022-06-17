Wedbush Weighs in on Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rani Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.35) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rani Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.43) EPS.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.71.

RANI opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $500.94 million and a P/E ratio of -12.13. Rani Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $36.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

