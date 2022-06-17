Blackline Safety Corp. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$15.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.51 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLN. TD Securities decreased their price target on Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their price target on Blackline Safety from C$11.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackline Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.80.

Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

In related news, insider DAK Capital Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.29 per share, with a total value of C$42,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,619,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,072,689.24. Also, Director Cody Slater purchased 5,900 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,308,934.90. Insiders bought a total of 40,900 shares of company stock worth $175,477 over the last ninety days.

Blackline Safety Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.